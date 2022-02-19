iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 257.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,868,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 346,254 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $72.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

