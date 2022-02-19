Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $48.56 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $48,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

