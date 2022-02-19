Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $58,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $214.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.23. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

