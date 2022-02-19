Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 18,926 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $46.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

