Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of XYL opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.53. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

