Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 36,270 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $46,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $557,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $575,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Transocean by 37.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $2,634,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

