Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $789,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $16,403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,197. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.