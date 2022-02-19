NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.