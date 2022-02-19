Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NovoCure by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR opened at $76.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.