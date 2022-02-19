Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $1,446,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 105,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

