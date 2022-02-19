KB Financial Partners LLC Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 8.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.72 and a 1 year high of $109.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

