KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.