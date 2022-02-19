KB Financial Partners LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. KB Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,520,000 after buying an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

