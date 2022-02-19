KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 707 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

PRF opened at $166.76 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57.

