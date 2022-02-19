Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 3,784 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.33 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

