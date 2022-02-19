Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,558,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after buying an additional 634,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

