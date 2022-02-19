Millennium Management LLC Sells 178,887 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,887 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Black Knight worth $42,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

BKI stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.