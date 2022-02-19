SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,016. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.00. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

