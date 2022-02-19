Short Interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Declines By 19.0%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. 1,669,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,535. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

