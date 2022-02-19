UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $190,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

