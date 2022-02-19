Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,257. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

