iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,931 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $72.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27.

