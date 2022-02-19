United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,391,000 after acquiring an additional 727,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

