Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.40

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.40 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 25.35 ($0.34). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 25.98 ($0.35), with a volume of 266,802 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £51.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.37.
Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)
