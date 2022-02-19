Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.40

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.40 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 25.35 ($0.34). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 25.98 ($0.35), with a volume of 266,802 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £51.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.37.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

