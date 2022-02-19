Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Declines By 15.8%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 57,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.16. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

