British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.98

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.92) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.93). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.92), with a volume of 60,257 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £812.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 733 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 732.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.31.
British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)
