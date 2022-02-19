St Ives (LON:SIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.11

St Ives plc (LON:SIV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.11 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 152.50 ($2.06). St Ives shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.78.
St Ives Company Profile (LON:SIV)
Read More
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for St Ives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Ives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.