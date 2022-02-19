Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $451.21

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.21 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.39). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($7.24), with a volume of 913,528 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £480.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.70.

About Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

