Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $451.21

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.21 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.39). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($7.24), with a volume of 913,528 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £480.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.70.
About Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)
