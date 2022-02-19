HackenAI Price Reaches $0.0075 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.85 or 0.06801881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.89 or 0.99797207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051168 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

