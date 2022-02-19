Tokes Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $6.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokes has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

