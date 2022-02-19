First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.25 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
