First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.25 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.