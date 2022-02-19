First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.25 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.