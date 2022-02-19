iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $843,687.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.03 or 0.06840563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.43 or 1.00047056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003189 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

