First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.