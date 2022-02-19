ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ESS Tech.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 424,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

