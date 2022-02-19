United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 854,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

