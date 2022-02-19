United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

