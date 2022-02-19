United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,433,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,000,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

