United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,019 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Barclays boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN opened at $91.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

