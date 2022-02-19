United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after buying an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

