Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,090 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises approximately 2.2% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Fabrinet by 11.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $101.79 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

