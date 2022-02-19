Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Primoris Services worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

