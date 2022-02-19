Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Shares Down 0.9%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.05 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 103.05 ($1.39). Approximately 60,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 69,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.41).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £4,232.27 ($5,727.02).

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

