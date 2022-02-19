Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 602,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

