United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,535 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,375,000 after acquiring an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $84.08 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

