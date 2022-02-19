Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 103,977 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 627.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,977 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.00. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.