Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 175,957 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,957 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Harley-Davidson worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,215,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

