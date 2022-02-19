Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $22.85 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.07.

CME stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

