Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $22.85 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.07.

CME stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.