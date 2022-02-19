HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Shares Up 4.2%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD) shares shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $27.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

