Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.91. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 3,115 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.32 million and a PE ratio of -31.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is -134.19%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

