Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.05

Shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.05 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.46). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.38), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The firm has a market cap of £333.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04.
Northgate Company Profile (LON:NTG)
